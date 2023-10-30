Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Boy shot trying to protect mother in murder-suicide, police say

FILE - A 10-year-old boy is recovering at an Alabama children’s hospital after being shot...
FILE - A 10-year-old boy is recovering at an Alabama children’s hospital after being shot trying to protect his mother.(MGN)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 6:31 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WAFF/Gray News) - A 10-year-old boy is recovering at an Alabama children’s hospital after being shot trying to protect his mother, WAFF reports.

According to Sheffield Police Chief Ricky Terry, two other people are dead from what started as a domestic incident Sunday night and turned into a murder-suicide.

The boy was shot while trying to save his mother, Terry said. An officer at the scene said the boy may lose his hand as a result of his injuries.

The boy’s family is with him at the hospital.

The names of the victims have not been released.

Copyright 2023 WAFF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ronnie Jewett
Police ID man killed in attempted carjacking, alleged accomplice charged in his death
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
3 people assaulted early Sunday in Central West End
3 people assaulted early Sunday in Central West End
American Legion cleans up local cemetery with centuries of history
American Legion cleans up local cemetery with centuries of history
Fatal Crash generic image
O’Fallon woman killed in crash Friday on I-70 in St. Louis County

Latest News

Police: Man found fatally shot in the middle of the street in north St. Louis
Police: Man found fatally shot in the middle of the street in north St. Louis
FILE - Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump speaks at an annual...
Court arguments on blocking Trump from the presidential ballot under the ‘insurrection’ clause begin
This undated photo provided on Mon., Oct. 16, 2023, by the Chicago chapter of the Council On...
Illinois man to appear in court on hate crime and murder charges in attack on Muslim mother and son
FILE - A woman walks by a Cornell University sign on the Ivy League school's campus in Ithaca,...
Cornell University sends police to Jewish center after violent, antisemitic messages posted online