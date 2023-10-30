Surprise Squad
Appeals court to hear arguments in battle of Missouri’s abortion rights ballot question

(MGN)
By Joe McLean
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo (KMOV) -- The next step in the legal battle of Missouri’s abortion rights ballot question will be taken in Kansas City Monday, as an appeals court hears arguments over how the question will be worded for voters. 

The months-long legal fight began after a St. Louis area doctor filed a set of petitions with the Secretary of State’s office to pose the question of abortion rights to Missouri voters. The initiative petition process dictates that the secretary of state approves the wording. A judge ruled that the language written by Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, a staunch opponent of abortion rights and a current candidate for governor, was unfairly biased against the issue and ordered a rewrite with language that was not as inflammatory. 

Monday, the appeals court will weigh in. 

A parallel legal fight is being waged over the ballot item’s fiscal note summary, the paragraph on the ballot that informs voters about the fiscal impact of passing such a measure.  Though state Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick claims his office employed the same fiscal note process as any other ballot initiative, his drafted note was rejected by Attorney General Andrew Bailey, who is running for election to the office.

The state Attorney General’s statutory role in the process is to approve that the state auditor’s fiscal note summary had all the required elements and was submitted in proper form. A court ruled that Bailey overstepped his authority in rejecting Fitzpatrick’s fiscal note, due to Bailey’s belief that Fitzpatrick didn’t properly calculate the cost of the measure.  The attorney general’s office appealed that ruling as well. 

Both cases are set to be heard in the Western District Court of Appeals Monday morning.

