St. Louis Police find man shot on porch, later dies at hospital

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are asking for information after a man was found shot just before midnight Sunday on the front porch of a residence in North St. Louis.

According to St. Louis Police, officers arrived at a residence at 11:40 p.m. Saturday and found 29-year-old Sharrod Johnson suffering gunshot wounds to his torso. Paramedics transported him to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The homicide division has taken over the investigation. Police ask anyone with information to call 314-444-5371, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

