Rain Ends Later Tonight - Overnight Freeze

Rain ends later tonight then clouds move out

Freeze warning in effect overnight

Even colder temperatures for Tuesday & Wednesday mornings

Sunday night: If you’re heading to the St. Louis City SC game, prepare for the cold & wet weather. Temperatures will be in the 30s by the end of the game. A freeze warning has been issued for tonight, so go ahead and unhook the hoses and turn off the water to outdoor spigots. You will also want to cover or bring in the plants. Check on neighbors and make sure that they are running their heat.

What’s Next: Prepare for the coldest air of the season so far. Morning temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday will be near the record lows. Halloween will be mostly clear & dry, but it will be a cold & windy day. Trick or treaters will really need to bundle up! We will see a warming trend get underway beginning on Thursday and lasting into the weekend when temperatures will be closer to normal for this time of year.

