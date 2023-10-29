Surprise Squad
Man in critical condition after shots fired into vehicle in north St. Louis

By KMOV Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One man is in critical condition, another was injured and the condition of a possible third victim is unknown, after shots were fired into a vehicle early Sunday in north St. Louis.

St. Louis Police said officers responded to a report of a shooting around 12:15 a.m. in the 5900 block of Ferris Avenue. The victims of the shooting were traveling west on Ferris when several people approached and began firing into the vehicle, which police learned was reported stolen from Pagedale.

The stolen vehicle continued to the 5900 block of Dressell, where officers found it still running with multiple bullet holes.

Paramedics transported the 19-year-old victim to a local hospital, where he was listed in critical but stable condition. A 17-year-old also shot in the incident was treated and is in stable condition.

Police said a third victim of the shooting fled and their condition is unknown.

