Hula-hoop marathon hosted in Dellwood to raise awareness, money for breast cancer
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 7:15 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Butterfly Beginnings is an organization dedicated to helping breast cancer patients.
On Saturday, they hosted a hula-hoop marathon at the Dellwood community center.
Organizers said the event is a fun way to raise awareness and support for cancer patients and their families.
Money raised from the event provides resources and support for breast cancer patients.
