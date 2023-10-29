Hula-hoop marathon hosted in Dellwood to raise awareness, money for breast cancer

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Butterfly Beginnings is an organization dedicated to helping breast cancer patients.

On Saturday, they hosted a hula-hoop marathon at the Dellwood community center.

Organizers said the event is a fun way to raise awareness and support for cancer patients and their families.

Money raised from the event provides resources and support for breast cancer patients.

