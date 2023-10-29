Funeral for WWII prisoner of war held in Fairview Heights

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An American soldier who died in World War II is finally home.

Mourners turned out today in Fairview Heights to pay their respects to Corporal James Hurt.

He died as a prisoner of war in the Philippines in 1942. His remains were recently identified through DNA testing

Before today’s memorial service, volunteers from The Flagman’s Mission Continues placed hundreds of American flags in honor of the fallen soldier.

