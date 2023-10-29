Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Dia De Los Muertos celebration held at the Sheldon

Families gathered today at the Sheldon in Grand Center for a Day of the Dead celebration.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Families gathered today at the Sheldon in Grand Center for a Day of the Dead celebration.

The annual holiday is celebrated in Mexico and parts of Central and South America.

Families remember loved ones who have passed away with food, crafts and face painting.

There will be another Day of the Dead celebration next weekend, on Nov. 4 and 5 at the Missouri History Museum in Forest Park.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Collecting Cash for Child’s Funeral? First Alert 4 Investigates questions local panhandlers
Collecting Cash for Child’s Funeral? First Alert 4 Investigates questions local panhandlers
(Source: pexels.com)
Extras sought for movie to be shot in St. Louis
Police shot a 19-year-old suspect after an armed robbery at a gas station and a chase in St....
Suspect, 19, shot by officers after armed robbery, chase in Metro East overnight; 3 others at-large
Police investigation underway after children left behind following arrest at traffic stop in...
Police investigation underway after children left behind following arrest at traffic stop in Hazelwood
Gavin Potthast was charged with criminal sexual assault in Madison County.
St. Louis County police officer charged with criminal sexual assault in Madison County, Illinois

Latest News

American Legion cleans up local cemetery with centuries of history
American Legion cleans up local cemetery with centuries of history
Hula-hoop marathon hosted in Dellwood to raise awareness, money for breast cancer
Hula-hoop marathon hosted in Dellwood to raise awareness, money for breast cancer
Funeral for WWII prisoner of war held in Fairview Heights
Funeral for WWII prisoner of war held in Fairview Heights
Police investigating after man shot, killed in Jennings