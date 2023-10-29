Dia De Los Muertos celebration held at the Sheldon

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Families gathered today at the Sheldon in Grand Center for a Day of the Dead celebration.

The annual holiday is celebrated in Mexico and parts of Central and South America.

Families remember loved ones who have passed away with food, crafts and face painting.

There will be another Day of the Dead celebration next weekend, on Nov. 4 and 5 at the Missouri History Museum in Forest Park.

