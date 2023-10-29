Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

American Legion cleans up local cemetery with centuries of history

Local volunteers cleaned the graves of local veterans Saturday morning at a cemetery with centuries of history.
By Alex Gaul
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SWANSEA, Ill. (KMOV) - Local volunteers cleaned the graves of local veterans Saturday morning at a cemetery with centuries of history.

The Messinger Cemetery is located north of Belleville in Swansea, Illinois, and it dates back to the earliest years of the state’s history. Originally built on the land of John Messinger, Illinois’ first Speaker of the House, the cemetery had been neglected for years before the local post of the American Legion “adopted” the cemetery.

“There are seven veterans that are buried here,” Post 2007 Commander Jim Page said. “In the past, it was kind of a forgotten cemetery, and we’re here to honor those veterans and help our community... To have any veteran forgotten, their graves just left unattended, is just not acceptable for us.”

Saturday’s cleanup included about a dozen volunteers from the American Legion as well as several local Boy Scouts. The group also respectfully retired several American flags by burning them as part of a reverent ceremony.

“We’ll respectfully burn these American flags, and then we will collect the ashes and bury them,” Post 2007 Vice Commander Bill Martin said. “That’s the way we try to take care of these flags.”

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
Collecting Cash for Child’s Funeral? First Alert 4 Investigates questions local panhandlers
Collecting Cash for Child’s Funeral? First Alert 4 Investigates questions local panhandlers
(Source: pexels.com)
Extras sought for movie to be shot in St. Louis
Police shot a 19-year-old suspect after an armed robbery at a gas station and a chase in St....
Suspect, 19, shot by officers after armed robbery, chase in Metro East overnight; 3 others at-large
Woman accused of over 60 thefts at local retailer
Woman accused of over 60 thefts at local retailer

Latest News

Dia De Los Muertos celebration held at the Sheldon
Dia De Los Muertos celebration held at the Sheldon
Hula-hoop marathon hosted in Dellwood to raise awareness, money for breast cancer
Hula-hoop marathon hosted in Dellwood to raise awareness, money for breast cancer
Funeral for WWII prisoner of war held in Fairview Heights
Funeral for WWII prisoner of war held in Fairview Heights
Police investigating after man shot, killed in Jennings