3 people assaulted early Sunday in Central West End

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis Police are investigating after three people were assaulted early Sunday in the Central West End.

According to police incident reports, a man assaulted the three victims around 8:48 a.m. near the intersection of North Euclid and West Pine. The suspect, who has not been identified, was taken into custody.

Police said the suspect struck one of the victims in the head with a glass bottle and broke the arm of another victim, who was described as an elderly woman. A baby also sustained redness and swelling from being grabbed in the attack. All received medical treatment.

First Alert 4 will provide updates on this story as additional details become available.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.