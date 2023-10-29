Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

3 people assaulted early Sunday in Central West End

(FOX5)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis Police are investigating after three people were assaulted early Sunday in the Central West End.

According to police incident reports, a man assaulted the three victims around 8:48 a.m. near the intersection of North Euclid and West Pine. The suspect, who has not been identified, was taken into custody.

Police said the suspect struck one of the victims in the head with a glass bottle and broke the arm of another victim, who was described as an elderly woman. A baby also sustained redness and swelling from being grabbed in the attack. All received medical treatment.

First Alert 4 will provide updates on this story as additional details become available.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
Ronnie Jewett
Police ID man killed in attempted carjacking, alleged accomplice charged in his death
Woman accused of over 60 thefts at local retailer
Woman accused of over 60 thefts at local retailer
Fatal Crash generic image
O’Fallon woman killed in crash Friday on I-70 in St. Louis County
The North Carolina Zoo says it is deeply saddened to announce the loss of male polar bear Payton.
Zoo mourning loss of beloved polar bear just weeks before his 20th birthday

Latest News

St. Louis Police find man shot on porch, later dies at hospital
Dia De Los Muertos celebration held at the Sheldon
Dia De Los Muertos celebration held at the Sheldon
American Legion cleans up local cemetery with centuries of history
American Legion cleans up local cemetery with centuries of history
Hula-hoop marathon hosted in Dellwood to raise awareness, money for breast cancer
Hula-hoop marathon hosted in Dellwood to raise awareness, money for breast cancer