Woman accused of over 60 thefts at local retailer

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The store with the bullseye is her favorite target.

Thirty-five-year-old Rachel Marting is accused of more than 60 thefts at area Target stores.

Washington police captain Darryl Balleydier says Marting used a self-checkout lane and barcodes of cheaper items she’d brought with her to steal nearly $900 worth of items from the Target Store in Washington recently.

