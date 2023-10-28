Woman accused of over 60 thefts at local retailer
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The store with the bullseye is her favorite target.
Thirty-five-year-old Rachel Marting is accused of more than 60 thefts at area Target stores.
Washington police captain Darryl Balleydier says Marting used a self-checkout lane and barcodes of cheaper items she’d brought with her to steal nearly $900 worth of items from the Target Store in Washington recently.
Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.