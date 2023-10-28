Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Weekend Rain, Plus First Alert Weather Day Monday

Weekend Rain - First Alert Weather Day Tuesday
By Kristen Cornett
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

  • Cloudy & Cool With Periods of Rain Again On Sunday
  • High Temps Sunday afternoon only in the mid 40s
  • Frost or freeze Monday AM, First Alert Weather Day Issued
  • First Widespread Freeze Tuesday Morning

Sunday: Temperatures will be very similar with highs in the mid 40s. Many will experience a freeze Sunday night, so go ahead and unhook the hoses and turn off the water to outdoor spigots. You will also want to cover or bring in the plants. Check on neighbors and make sure that they are running their heat.

First Alert: Prepare for our first widespread freeze. The Monday morning forecast low is 33 for St Louis so a frost is likely. Most areas outside of the metro will drop below that so a freeze is likely and a freeze warning has been issued as well as a First Alert Weather Day for Monday. Temperatures will be below freezing areawide Tuesday morning, so that will be our first widespread freeze of the season. Anyone who doesn’t have heating, or who is unsheltered, will be at risk. Check on those in need and make sure they have adequate heating sources and shelter.

Trick-or-Treat Forecast Tuesday: Prepare to alter your costumes to account for the chilly Halloween air. Afternoon temperatures on Halloween will be in the low-40s, but by trick-or-treat time, our temperatures will fall into the 30s. With winds around 20mph, it will feel even colder.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Collecting Cash for Child’s Funeral? First Alert 4 Investigates questions local panhandlers
Collecting Cash for Child’s Funeral? First Alert 4 Investigates questions local panhandlers
(Source: pexels.com)
Extras sought for movie to be shot in St. Louis
Police shot a 19-year-old suspect after an armed robbery at a gas station and a chase in St....
Suspect, 19, shot by officers after armed robbery, chase in Metro East overnight; 3 others at-large
Police investigation underway after children left behind following arrest at traffic stop in...
Police investigation underway after children left behind following arrest at traffic stop in Hazelwood
Gavin Potthast was charged with criminal sexual assault in Madison County.
St. Louis County police officer charged with criminal sexual assault in Madison County, Illinois

Latest News

Weekend Rain - First Alert Weather Day Tuesday
Weekend Rain - First Alert Weather Day Tuesday
First Alert Weather Day: Isolated Severe Storm Possible
Oct 27 morning seven-day forecast
Cold Front Arrives Today With HUGE Temperature Drop Looming
Oct 27 morning weather
Friday Rain Chance & HUGE Temperature Drop Looming