Weekend Rain, Plus First Alert Weather Day Monday

Cloudy & Cool With Periods of Rain Again On Sunday

High Temps Sunday afternoon only in the mid 40s

Frost or freeze Monday AM, First Alert Weather Day Issued

First Widespread Freeze Tuesday Morning

Sunday: Temperatures will be very similar with highs in the mid 40s. Many will experience a freeze Sunday night, so go ahead and unhook the hoses and turn off the water to outdoor spigots. You will also want to cover or bring in the plants. Check on neighbors and make sure that they are running their heat.

First Alert: Prepare for our first widespread freeze. The Monday morning forecast low is 33 for St Louis so a frost is likely. Most areas outside of the metro will drop below that so a freeze is likely and a freeze warning has been issued as well as a First Alert Weather Day for Monday. Temperatures will be below freezing areawide Tuesday morning, so that will be our first widespread freeze of the season. Anyone who doesn’t have heating, or who is unsheltered, will be at risk. Check on those in need and make sure they have adequate heating sources and shelter.

Trick-or-Treat Forecast Tuesday: Prepare to alter your costumes to account for the chilly Halloween air. Afternoon temperatures on Halloween will be in the low-40s, but by trick-or-treat time, our temperatures will fall into the 30s. With winds around 20mph, it will feel even colder.

