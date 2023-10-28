Surprise Squad
St. Louis Police investigating 2 homicides early Saturday

(FOX5)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis Police are investigating two homicides which happened early Saturday.

According to police incident reports, the first happened at 12:34 a.m. near the intersection of Evans and Vandeventer avenues. When officers arrived, they found a man shot in the back and not conscious or breathing.

The second homicide was reported at 12:36 a.m. in the 4300 block of Beck Avenue. Officers arriving at that scene found a man shot in the chest multiple times and not conscious or breathing.

The homicide unit has been requested to investigate.

First Alert 4 will provide updates as they become available.

