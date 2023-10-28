Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Police investigating after man shot, killed in Jennings

By KMOV Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis County Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed late Friday in Jennings.

Police said in a news release that officers were dispatched at 11:03 p.m. to a shooting in the 8300 block of Mayfair Place. When police arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Neither the victim nor a suspect was named in the release. First Alert 4 will provide updates as they become available.

Police ask anyone with information to contact St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak with investigators if you have any information regarding this incident. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Collecting Cash for Child’s Funeral? First Alert 4 Investigates questions local panhandlers
Collecting Cash for Child’s Funeral? First Alert 4 Investigates questions local panhandlers
(Source: pexels.com)
Extras sought for movie to be shot in St. Louis
Police shot a 19-year-old suspect after an armed robbery at a gas station and a chase in St....
Suspect, 19, shot by officers after armed robbery, chase in Metro East overnight; 3 others at-large
Police investigation underway after children left behind following arrest at traffic stop in...
Police investigation underway after children left behind following arrest at traffic stop in Hazelwood
Gavin Potthast was charged with criminal sexual assault in Madison County.
St. Louis County police officer charged with criminal sexual assault in Madison County, Illinois

Latest News

Ronnie Jewett
Police ID man killed in attempted carjacking, alleged accomplice charged in his death
Fatal Crash generic image
O’Fallon woman killed in crash Friday on I-70 in St. Louis County
St. Louis Police investigating 2 homicides early Saturday
Aaqil Royal
Florissant man sentenced to prison for helping escaped juveniles