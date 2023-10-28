Police investigating after man shot, killed in Jennings

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis County Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed late Friday in Jennings.

Police said in a news release that officers were dispatched at 11:03 p.m. to a shooting in the 8300 block of Mayfair Place. When police arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Neither the victim nor a suspect was named in the release. First Alert 4 will provide updates as they become available.

Police ask anyone with information to contact St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak with investigators if you have any information regarding this incident. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

