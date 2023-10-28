Police ID man killed in attempted carjacking, alleged accomplice charged in his death

WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. (KMOV) - Police have identified an alleged suspect who was killed and another who was arrested and now faces murder charges following an attempted carjacking early Saturday in Webster Groves.

Webster Groves Police identified the alleged suspect shot and killed in the incident as 19-year-old Javion Bibby. His alleged accomplice, Ronnie Jewett, 18, has been charged with second-degree murder in his death.

Under Missouri law, a person can be charged with murder if the death occurs during the commission of a crime they are an accomplice to.

Jewett is also charged with armed criminal action, attempted stealing of a vehicle and tampering with evidence in a felony prosecution.

Police said the agency presented its investigation to St. Louis County prosecutors and the man who shot Bibby will not face charges.

According to an earlier news release, Bibby and Jewett allegedly tried to steal a car about 12:29 a.m. from the parking lot of Hot Shots Bar and Grill in the 1200 block of Laclede Station Road. When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered Bibby dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim of the carjacking was located at the scene and in possession of his firearm. He told officers two men wearing ski masks confronted him near his vehicle and fearing for his safety, he shot one of the suspects.

Jewett fled on foot and was arrested shortly after near Afton, according to the release.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.