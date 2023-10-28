Only on 4: ‘One is too many’ Head of St. Louis City jail discusses inmate deaths, calls for resignation, and future changes

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Jennifer Clemons-Abdullah has been leading the City Justice Center since 2021.

“The biggest misconception would probably be that we’re not doing anything, says CJC Commissioner of Corrections, Jennifer Clemons- Abdullah. “If people really knew what we did on a daily basis and what I did when I first started they’d have a different look. "

As the head of the facility, detainees have died, a guard was held hostage, riots have broken out and the city is being sued for pepper spray use on detainees. However, the commissioner says these problems existed before she was hired.

“People want to put that responsibility on me and at the end of the day I can’t accept it all, Clemons- Abdullah says. I really can’t blame anyone. It’s not a day, or months, or years. These are decades.”

First Alert 4 has counted 10 inmate deaths in 2 years. However, according to the commissioner, 7 of them happened during her tenure and the others occurred while detainees were in police custody.

“We’re on the heels of covid. A lot of people came in with a lot of undiagnosed conditions. A lot of drug use has affected a lot of other areas of their life and parts of their body that they weren’t even aware of. We’re hoping to better that situation,” she says.

In September, protesters stood outside the jail demanding answers after 3 detainees died from medical complications within one month. Many have called for her to be fired.

“No, I don’t plan to step down. When it comes to doing my job, I do it,” says Clemons- Abdullah.

Clemons-Abdullah spoke only to First Alert 4 about the changes coming to the CJC.

They include 11 new medical staffers, a state request for mental health patient assistance, and tablets for detainees to update their health status.

“Whether it is 1 for 1 to help communicate better with medical, to communicate about the food, to communicate about visits,” says Clemons-Abdullah. “We took a couple million and we put it into medical so we can get a little bit more oversight and I think it’s going to help at the end of the day.”

The CJC is also being investigated by the State Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick.

The Commissioner says she welcomes recommendations and wants more time to prove herself given her 30 years of experience in federal law enforcement.

“This is what I brought to the table, she says. I think that’s why I’m here in the City of St. Louis. "

A spokesman for Mayor Tishaura Jones released the following statement in response to this story.

“Corrections Commissioner Jennifer Clemons-Abdullah took on numerous challenges when she assumed her role during a very tumultuous time at the CJC, in which two previous commissioners resigned in quick succession. In just two years, she has overseen over $18 million in facility safety upgrades, including fixing locks, improved the quality and variety of meals, expanded educational programming, and a host of other modifications. It’s because of her steady leadership that she continues to have Mayor Jones’ full confidence in her current role.”

