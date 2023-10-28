O’Fallon woman killed in crash Friday on I-70 in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - An O’Fallon woman was killed in a crash involving multiple vehicles Friday afternoon on Interstate-70 in St. Louis County.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, 54-year-old Valerie L. Wescott was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene of the crash. A 16-year-old girl who was a passenger in the Honda minivan Wescott was driving sustained minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital. The patrol reported neither were wearing a seatbelt.

The crash happened at 4:12 p.m. on I-70 east of Missouri Highway 141. Wescott was driving westbound and following a vehicle in front of her too closely, according to the patrol. The minivan she was driving struck the rear of the vehicle in front of her then traveled off the right side of the roadway.

The minivan Wescott was driving then traveled down an embankment and stuck two parked vehicles, according to the patrol. One of the parked vehicles struck by the minivan then stuck another parked vehicle.

