Man shoots attempted carjacker in Webster Groves, killing him

WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. (KMOV) - One suspect was killed and another arrested in an attempted carjacking early Saturday in Webster Groves.

Webster Groves Police said in a news release the two men tried to steal a car about 12:29 a.m. from the parking lot of Hot Shots Bar and Grill in the 1200 block of Laclede Station Road. When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered one of the suspects dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim of the carjacking was located at the scene and in possession of his firearm. He told officers two men wearing ski masks confronted him near his vehicle and fearing for his safety, he shot one of the suspects.

The other suspect fled on foot and was arrested shortly after near Afton, according to the release. Police said the identity of the suspect who was killed cannot be released at this time.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Webster Groves Criminal Investigations Unit at 314-963-5419 or 314-963-5407.

