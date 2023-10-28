Florissant man sentenced to prison for helping escaped juveniles

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - A Florissant man who helped two juveniles who escaped detention has been sentenced to four years in prison.

St. Louis County prosecutors said in a news release 21-year-old Aaqil Royal pleaded guilty on Friday to two counts of hindering prosecution of a felony. Following the plea, he was sentenced by Circuit Judge Ellen Ribaudo to four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections.

Past reporting by First Alert 4 shows on May 29, 2022, two 17-year-old juvenile detainees escaped St. Louis County Juvenile Detention and called Royal for a ride. Royal picked the juveniles up and provided them with weapons and cash.

The juveniles were later recaptured, and Royal was arrested. St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell said in the release that the incident, however, could have ended tragically.

“This type of behavior, particularly involving juveniles, is problematic on so many levels and could have easily ended tragically,” Bell said.

