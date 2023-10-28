Weekend Rain - First Alert Weather Day Tuesday

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

MUCH Cooler This Weekend with Periods of Rain

Temperatures Saturday afternoon in the upper 40s

Frost or freeze for some Monday AM

First Alert Weather Day Tuesday: First Widespread Freeze

Today: It will turn breezy by the afternoon with increasing rain chances later today. Temperatures will struggle to warm under the clouds and rain, with highs only in the upper 40s or lower 50s. This is a big shift considering how warm it was Friday!

Sunday: Temperatures will be very similar with highs in the upper 40s or reaching 50°. Sunday needs to be our preparation day. While the temperatures overnight won’t reach freezing limits fo most, it couldn’t hurt to unhook the hoses and turn off the water to outdoor spigots. You will also want to bring in the plants Sunday night. Check on neighbors and make sure that they are running their heat.

First Alert: Prepare for a freeze next week. Even though Monday morning is a forecast low of 34, there will be some outlying spots (especially North and West of St. Louis) that will dip below freezing. Then, Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day for our first widespread freeze of the season. A wind chill in the 20s is possible Tuesday morning as well. Anyone who doesn’t have heating, or who is unsheltered, will be at risk. Check on those in need and make sure they have adequate heating sources and shelter.

Trick-or-Treat Forecast Tuesday: Prepare to alter your costumes to account for the chilly Halloween air. Afternoon temperatures on Halloween will be in the mid-40s, but by trick-or-treat time, our temperatures will fall into the 30s. With winds around 20mph, it will feel even colder. Tuesday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY because of the morning freeze, but we need to prepare for that evening chill as well.

