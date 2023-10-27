Washington University trial studies antidepressant Fluvoxamine as treatment for Long COVID symptoms

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -A clinical trial at the Washington University School of Medicine is studying the impact of an antidepressant on long COVID symptoms.

Specifically, the study is examining whether Fluvoxamine, a medication used to treat depression and obsessive-compulsive disorder, can relieve problems with “brain fog” and other neurological conditions associated with lingering symptoms.

It’s a phenomenon Kimberly Oelzen has experienced ever since she caught COVID-19 more than three years ago. She described problems with short-term memory loss, fatigue and difficulties in conversation that have caused problems in her professional and personal life.

She said the condition has been difficult to explain to doctors since there’s little understanding about the potential long-term effects of the virus.

“The memory fog and the lapses I get are just insane,” she said. “It’s frustrating, especially when you’re trying to have a conversation.”

Eric Lenze, a psychiatrist leading the study at the Washington University School of Medicine, said he hoped the trial would help doctors improve the diagnosis and treatment of post-COVID neurological symptoms.

“This isn’t something that’s in your head, as it were. These are real problems that people are having,” he said. “There’s no proven treatments for it. This is what we’re trying to help with in the study.”

Lenze said there is a growing belief in the medical community that neurological post-COVID symptoms may be tied to serotonin levels in the brain. He said Fluvoxamine has been shown to help balance those chemicals and has also been studied as a treatment to help ease COVID symptoms.

“It has some interesting effects,” he said. “One is that it can slow down an out-of-control immune system.”

Lenze said he and the team conducting the study are recruiting 300 long-COVID patients.

Participation in the study will take approximately 22 weeks. A release from the School of Medicine said researchers will ask questions about memory, mood and concentration throughout the study.

For more information on participating in the study, email Aris Perez at arisperez@wustl.edu or Angie Stevens at stevens.a@wustl.edu. Patients can also call 314-747-8906.

