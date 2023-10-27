Surprise Squad
University City man questions Kia’s anti-theft upgrades days before free clinic

By Justin Andrews
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 5:29 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. (KMOV) -A University City man is questioning how effective Kia’s safety upgrades are.

David Sussman didn’t think thieves would try to steal his 2021 Kia Sportage, after he says he got safety upgrades back in February.

Wednesday evening, Sussman was inside his home when he heard something outside.

“I heard something hit my car and I heard glass break,” said Sussman. “I jumped up ran to the bedroom. By the time I get to bedroom to grab my gun, I heard my alarm go off.”

He says the alarm scared the would-be thieves and they ran off.

“The steering column was peeled, when they actually broke the windshield wiper switch,” Sussman said. “How they did that, I’m not sure.”

First Alert 4 has followed thousands of reported stolen Kias and Hyundais all over the metro for more than a year.

Back in March, the City of St. Louis reported at least 4,500 thefts -- leading the city to sue automakers.

“It’s frustrating and its very concerning because they’re getting ready to do this for a lot of people this weekend,” said Sussman.

Kia will install free anti-theft software upgrades at the St. Louis Galleria. The company claims upgrades are designed to restrict the operation of the car’s ignition system should someone try to steal it.

“There have never actually been proof that [the fix] actually works,” said Sussman.

Kia says it has installed safety upgrades on more than 800,000 vehicles across the country.

We reached out to the City of St. Louis to see where the lawsuit stands against the automakers and the city says there are no updates on that suit.

