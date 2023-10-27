Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Touchette Elderly Apartments residents return home

By KMOV Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAHOKIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (KMOV) - Following a fire Wednesday that left one person dead, residents on Friday retuned to their homes at the Touchette Elderly Apartments in Cahokia Heights.

The fire claimed the life of 82-year-old Judy St. John. Fire officials said preliminary investigations showed the fire started in her apartment.

About 50 residents of the complex were evacuated due to the blaze, the cause of which has not been announced. Several needed assistance form emergency responders to leave their apartments. Some were treated at Touchette Regional Hospital, which is located next door.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: pexels.com)
Extras sought for movie to be shot in St. Louis
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Christopher Porter is facing charges in Missouri after a missing Monroe teen was found safe on...
Police: Convicted sex offender charged after missing teen found safe in Kirkwood
Money (generic)
St. Louis County nonprofit executive accused of stealing millions from program that helps feed low-income school children
Handcuffs image
Child shoots himself with corrections officer’s gun

Latest News

Washington University school of medicine in St. Louis
Washington University trial studies antidepressant Fluvoxamine as treatment for Long COVID symptoms
Generic graphic
Man pleads guilty to dealing fentanyl that killed Jefferson County teen
A gavel
St. Louis woman sentenced to prison for running chop shop
Touchette Elderly Apartments residents return home
Touchette Elderly Apartments residents return home