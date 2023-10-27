Touchette Elderly Apartments residents return home

CAHOKIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (KMOV) - Following a fire Wednesday that left one person dead, residents on Friday retuned to their homes at the Touchette Elderly Apartments in Cahokia Heights.

The fire claimed the life of 82-year-old Judy St. John. Fire officials said preliminary investigations showed the fire started in her apartment.

About 50 residents of the complex were evacuated due to the blaze, the cause of which has not been announced. Several needed assistance form emergency responders to leave their apartments. Some were treated at Touchette Regional Hospital, which is located next door.

