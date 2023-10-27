Surprise Squad
Suspect, 19, shot by officers after armed robbery, chase in Metro East overnight; 3 others at-large

By Dan Greenwald
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 5:51 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV) - Police shot a 19-year-old suspect after an armed robbery at a gas station and a chase in St. Clair County, Illinois early Friday morning.

Police say the incident happened around 2:30 a.m. Four armed suspects robbed someone using the ATM at the Moto Mart near the Sauget/Cahokia Heights border. The suspects took the victim’s gun before they fled. Officers later spotted the suspects’ car; the suspects then led officers on a pursuit. The chase ended near the intersection of 27th and Ridge in East St. Louis, where the suspects got out of their car and pointed guns at officers. Police say an officer then shot one of the suspects in the arm.

A 19-year-old suspect was wounded and taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The other three suspects are still at large. No officers were injured. Police recovered multiple guns from the suspects’ car.

