St. Louis woman sentenced to prison for running chop shop

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman was sentenced on Friday to more than four years in federal prison for running a chop shop out of a warehouse in north St. Louis.

U.S. District Judge John A. Ross handed down the 54-month sentence to 29-year-old Heather Marty and ordered she pay $41,196 in restitution. Marty pleaded guilty in May to counts of transporting a stolen vehicle and operating a chop shop, according to a U.S. Attorney Eastern District of Missouri news release.

St. Louis Police found a dozen stolen vehicles in a seven-moth period at the warehouse located in the 2900 block of North Jefferson Avenue, according to the release. Those included three cars, three motorcycles, five trucks and a SUV, which were in various states of disassembly.

At the time of her arrest in January 2022, Marty was found at a local casino driving a truck reported 23 days earlier. In the vehicle, detectives found nine license plates, two of which belonged to stolen vehicles.

