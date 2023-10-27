Surprise Squad
St. Louis County police officer charged with criminal sexual assault in Madison County, Illinois

Gavin Potthast was charged with criminal sexual assault in Madison County.
By Matt Woods
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MADISON COUNTY (KMOV) -- A St. Louis County police officer was charged Thursday in Madison County, Illinois, with criminal sexual assault.

The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office alleges 25-year-old Gavin M. Potthast sexually assaulted a woman in September. He was hired by the St. Louis County Police Department in December 2021 and placed on unpaid administrative leave Friday after being charged.

St. Louis County police sent First Alert 4 the following statement Friday from Chief Col. Kenneth Gregory:

“We are disturbed by the allegations made regarding our officer’s behavior. We take any allegation seriously and are cooperating fully with Edwardsville Police Department’s investigation. We are also conducting a thorough internal investigation. The involved officer has been placed on unpaid administrative leave. We hold our staff to a high level of integrity and expect them to treat every member of our community with dignity and respect.”

St. Louis County Police Chief Col. Kenneth Gregory

Madison County prosecutors filed a petition to deny Potthast the possibility of bail before trial, citing that the alleged crime is a “non-probationable” felony under the law and alleging he is a threat to public safety.

Potthast is the second county police officer to be charged with a crime this month. Matthew McCulloch, who is no longer employed by St. Louis County police, was also charged this month after gunshots were fired at a trunk-or-treat school event in Kirkwood.

