St. Louis aldermen pass bill to address large vacant properties

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A bill that would fix problem properties in St. Louis is on its way to Mayor Tishaura Jones’ desk.

The St. Louis Board of Aldermen voted to pass a bill allowing the city building commissioner to better secure vacant buildings that raise health and safety concerns and are also 500,000 square feet or more. The city says the point is to keep people out using things like steel barriers and plates.

The owner of the building can be charged with the security costs.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.