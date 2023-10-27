Surprise Squad
Proposal would change bathroom policy at Francis Howell Schools; Would require students to use restroom assigned on birth certificate

By Jon Kipper
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A battle over a new bathroom policy is underway in the Francis Howell School District.

A new policy proposal would require students to use the restroom of the sex listed on their birth certificate.

It’s one that took Levi Hormuth, a junior at Francis Howell High, aback, as it would require a switch of bathrooms.

“I feel a lot better with my identity. I feel like I can walk into a men’s bathroom and not be judged,” said Hormuth.

Levi Hormuth came out as a trans male in 7th grade. Now he will have to use the girls restroom if the board passes the new policy.

The proposal would allow trans students like Levi to get an accommodation to use single-use restrooms.

“It’s so inconvenient,” said Hormuth. “It’s in the nurses office, which is way by the entrance of the school where almost zero classes are.”

The policy got heavy pushback at the meeting Thursday night. But also got some support from people like Vivian Gontarz who said the previous board was inattentive to the issue.

“School districts have been doing this on a case by case basis, so what you end up with is there’s no written policy, there’s a de facto policy that some kids are allowed to go into other bathrooms and make other kids feel uncomfortable,” said Gontarz.

She said schools need to enforce their bullying policy if trans kids are hassled for using a different bathroom, but she believes the policy is common sense.

“As far as being bullied and being accepted, it’s going to the bathroom, that doesn’t mean that you’re not going to be everything else, it’s just a biological thing,” said Gontarz.

Levi’s mother, Becky Hormuth, also spoke at the meeting and said if this passes she’s prepared to work with the ACLU to sue the district, saying it’s a discriminatory practice.

