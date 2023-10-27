Man pleads guilty to dealing fentanyl that killed Jefferson County teen

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A St. Louis County man pleaded guilty Friday to dealing a fatal dose of fentanyl to a teenager in Jefferson County.

William E. Martin, 23, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, distribution of fentanyl resulting in death, distribution of fentanyl and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Martin met a 19-year-old in a Walgreens parking lot in Arnold in June 2022 and gave her fentanyl while the two were in his vehicle. Video showed Martin then take her out of his vehicle and put her in the backseat of her own vehicle. The teen “appeared incapacitated and in medical distress,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri said in a press release after the guilty plea.

Her father found her dead early the next morning after looking for her.

Police later caught the driver of the suspect vehicle, Tanisha Payne, a co-defendant in the case. Officers found a safe inside the car that had fentanyl, hallucinogens and prescription drugs. They later found Martin behind a supermarket with a loaded pistol.

Two other co-defendants in the case, Steven Littler and Jacqueline Williamson, confessed to supplying fentanyl to Martin and Payne.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Martin sent a text message after the incident that said, “I could’ve called 911 or could brought her to the hospital… there’s so many things I could’ve done to save her and now she’s dead.”

Martin faces 20 years to life in prison for the distribution resulting in death charge. He will be sentenced in January.

