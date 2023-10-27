Surprise Squad
Man accused of starting fire at Lemay home

By Dan Greenwald
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 8:29 AM CDT|Updated: Oct. 27, 2023 at 9:03 AM CDT
SOUTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) - A 44-year-old man is accused of starting a fire at a home in Lemay.

Steven Stiner is charged with second-degree arson. Police say he was captured on surveillance video walking away from a home in the 9900 block of Lark Ave. within minutes of a fire breaking out there. The incident happened on October 21.

A woman who works at a nearby business told police that Stiner admitted to her that he was inside the home and set it on fire with a cigarette. Stiner was later found at his mother’s home, within walking distance of the home on Lark.

The Lemay Fire District says there have been more than 20 suspicious fires in their jurisdiction in 2023.

Stiner is being held on a $50,000 cash-only bond.

