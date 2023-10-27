Lincoln County prosecutor seeks venue change in Pam Hupp murder case

LINCOLN COUNTY (KMOV) -- The Lincoln County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office refiled murder charges against Pam Hupp to seek a change of venue.

The goal is to bring her case closer to St. Louis. In February 2022, new charges were filed against Hupp in Lincoln County for the 2011 stabbing death of Betsy Faria. Hupp is accused of framing Faria’s husband with the murder. But because of media coverage, Hupp’s new murder case was moved four hours away to Springfield, Missouri.

The Lincoln County prosecutor agrees Hupp’s trial should be outside Lincoln County but said for operations and the witnesses, it’s best that the case be heard in the St. Louis region.

The prosecutor will seek the death penalty against Hupp for Faria’s murder.

