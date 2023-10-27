Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Lincoln County prosecutor seeks venue change in Pam Hupp murder case

The Lincoln County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office refiled murder charges against Pam Hupp to...
The Lincoln County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office refiled murder charges against Pam Hupp to seek a change of venue.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN COUNTY (KMOV) -- The Lincoln County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office refiled murder charges against Pam Hupp to seek a change of venue.

The goal is to bring her case closer to St. Louis. In February 2022, new charges were filed against Hupp in Lincoln County for the 2011 stabbing death of Betsy Faria. Hupp is accused of framing Faria’s husband with the murder. But because of media coverage, Hupp’s new murder case was moved four hours away to Springfield, Missouri.

The Lincoln County prosecutor agrees Hupp’s trial should be outside Lincoln County but said for operations and the witnesses, it’s best that the case be heard in the St. Louis region.

The prosecutor will seek the death penalty against Hupp for Faria’s murder.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: pexels.com)
Extras sought for movie to be shot in St. Louis
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Christopher Porter is facing charges in Missouri after a missing Monroe teen was found safe on...
Police: Convicted sex offender charged after missing teen found safe in Kirkwood
Money (generic)
St. Louis County nonprofit executive accused of stealing millions from program that helps feed low-income school children
Handcuffs image
Child shoots himself with corrections officer’s gun

Latest News

problem properties
St. Louis aldermen pass bill to address large vacant properties
Touchette Elderly Apartments residents return home
Touchette Elderly Apartments residents return home after fire
Washington University school of medicine in St. Louis
Washington University trial studies antidepressant Fluvoxamine as treatment for Long COVID symptoms
Generic graphic
Man pleads guilty to dealing fentanyl that killed Jefferson County teen
A gavel
St. Louis woman sentenced to prison for running chop shop