Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Homicide investigation underway in Maplewood

By KMOV Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 9:21 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAPLEWOOD Mo. (KMOV) - Maplewood Police are investigating a fatal shooting Thursday afternoon in the 2200 block of Yale Avenue.

According to a news release, at 5:41 p.m. offers responded to that address and found a man suffering a gunshot wound. The victim, who has not yet been identified, was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The Major Case Squad has been activated to assist in the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Maplewood Police Department at 314-645-3000 or the Major Case Squad.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: pexels.com)
Extras sought for movie to be shot in St. Louis
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Christopher Porter is facing charges in Missouri after a missing Monroe teen was found safe on...
Police: Convicted sex offender charged after missing teen found safe in Kirkwood
Money (generic)
St. Louis County nonprofit executive accused of stealing millions from program that helps feed low-income school children
Handcuffs image
Child shoots himself with corrections officer’s gun

Latest News

Gavin Potthast was charged with criminal sexual assault in Madison County.
St. Louis County police officer charged with criminal sexual assault in Madison County, Illinois
Kia is in St. Louis to install free anti-theft software upgrade
First Alert 4 Afternoon Update: October 27, 2023
Collecting Cash for Child’s Funeral? First Alert 4 Investigates questions local panhandlers
Collecting Cash for Child’s Funeral? First Alert 4 Investigates questions local panhandlers
Police investigation underway after children left behind following arrest at traffic stop in...
Police investigation underway after children left behind following arrest at traffic stop in Hazelwood