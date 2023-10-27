Homicide investigation underway in Maplewood

MAPLEWOOD Mo. (KMOV) - Maplewood Police are investigating a fatal shooting Thursday afternoon in the 2200 block of Yale Avenue.

According to a news release, at 5:41 p.m. offers responded to that address and found a man suffering a gunshot wound. The victim, who has not yet been identified, was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The Major Case Squad has been activated to assist in the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Maplewood Police Department at 314-645-3000 or the Major Case Squad.

