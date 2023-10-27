First Alert Weather Day: Isolated Severe Storm Possible

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

A Severe Storm Possible late day-evening with isolated damaging wind

MUCH Cooler This Weekend with Periods of Rain

First Freeze of The Season Likely Early Next Week

First Alert Weather Day For This Afternoon-Evening: A new severe risk has been issued for St. Louis and areas south/east today. It’s the lowest level 1 severe risk for an isolated storm that could produce damaging wind. Be on guard between 3-6pm in the St. Louis metro, and areas farther south and east until 8-9 PM. This is caused by the cold front that will produce sharply colder temperatures this evening. A lingering spot shower in St. Louis is possible this evening, but any storms will be long gone by 7pm. However, grab the jacket as temperatures drop into the 60s early evening and 50s late evening.

This Weekend: Colder with highs only in the upper 40s to lower 50s! What a shift! Plus, count on periods of rain from time to time with more rain chances Saturday and Sunday.

Frost & Freeze Next Week: Much colder weather will continue into next week, and it’s likely we’ll see our first frost and freeze of the season in St. Louis. Lows Monday will be in the 30s and frost is likely, perhaps a freeze in outlying areas. Tuesday and Wednesday mornings will both be near freezing to below freezing, especially in outlying areas. This will likely mean an end to the growing season with a freeze likely for most spots.

A Chilly Halloween: Halloween will be a chilly one this year with highs only in the 40s. The good news is that it will be dry. But plan to dress warmly for trick-or-treating as temps will be in the low 40s during the evening, eventually falling into the 30s.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.