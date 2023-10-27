The hunt for local backyard graveyards

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - First Alert 4′s Steve Harris set out to find backyard graveyards around the St. Louis area.

His first stop took him to Lake Saint Louis, where sandwiched between The Meadows Shopping Mall and some apartments he found four graves surrounded by a fence. The graves date back to the late 1800s.

Next, he checked out Wolf Cemetery in Cottleville. There he found a lot of 1700s on the headstones. Residents at a nearby subdivision told Harris they had no negative thoughts about moving to the area because of the graveyard.

“It did not bother me, but my stepdaughter made a comment about it,” one resident said. “They think it’s kinda funny but I think at the time they were a little off put by it.”

Backyard graves aren’t that uncommon. They are usually really old and moving them can be a pain and expensive so people just build around them.

His last stop was on the campus of Holt High School in Wentzville. Right between the baseball field and the cafeteria sits the Old Walker burying ground.

“This was just private property at one time, a big farm,” explained social studies content leader Nicole Nolan. “Over the years, as Holt expanded, we’ve made sure to make a dignified location.”

On the school grounds veterans from the War of 1812 and the Revolutionary War are buried.

