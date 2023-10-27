Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

The hunt for local backyard graveyards

By KMOV Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 7:18 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - First Alert 4′s Steve Harris set out to find backyard graveyards around the St. Louis area.

His first stop took him to Lake Saint Louis, where sandwiched between The Meadows Shopping Mall and some apartments he found four graves surrounded by a fence. The graves date back to the late 1800s.

Next, he checked out Wolf Cemetery in Cottleville. There he found a lot of 1700s on the headstones. Residents at a nearby subdivision told Harris they had no negative thoughts about moving to the area because of the graveyard.

“It did not bother me, but my stepdaughter made a comment about it,” one resident said. “They think it’s kinda funny but I think at the time they were a little off put by it.”

Backyard graves aren’t that uncommon. They are usually really old and moving them can be a pain and expensive so people just build around them.

His last stop was on the campus of Holt High School in Wentzville. Right between the baseball field and the cafeteria sits the Old Walker burying ground.

“This was just private property at one time, a big farm,” explained social studies content leader Nicole Nolan. “Over the years, as Holt expanded, we’ve made sure to make a dignified location.”

On the school grounds veterans from the War of 1812 and the Revolutionary War are buried.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: pexels.com)
Extras sought for movie to be shot in St. Louis
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Christopher Porter is facing charges in Missouri after a missing Monroe teen was found safe on...
Police: Convicted sex offender charged after missing teen found safe in Kirkwood
Money (generic)
St. Louis County nonprofit executive accused of stealing millions from program that helps feed low-income school children
Handcuffs image
Child shoots himself with corrections officer’s gun

Latest News

Gavin Potthast was charged with criminal sexual assault in Madison County.
St. Louis County police officer charged with criminal sexual assault in Madison County, Illinois
Kia is in St. Louis to install free anti-theft software upgrade
First Alert 4 Afternoon Update: October 27, 2023
Collecting Cash for Child’s Funeral? First Alert 4 Investigates questions local panhandlers
Collecting Cash for Child’s Funeral? First Alert 4 Investigates questions local panhandlers
Police investigation underway after children left behind following arrest at traffic stop in...
Police investigation underway after children left behind following arrest at traffic stop in Hazelwood