Cold Blast, More Rain & A Freeze Next Week

By Steve Templeton
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
First Alert Weather:

  • MUCH Cooler This Weekend with Periods of Rain
  • Highs Saturday in the 50s, Sunday in the 40s
  • First Alert Weather Day Tuesday: First Widespread Freeze
  • Cold & Windy for Halloween

This Weekend: Colder with highs only in the upper 40s to lower 50s! What a shift! Plus, count on periods of rain from time to time with more rain chances Saturday and Sunday.

First Alert: Prepare for a freeze next week. By Sunday night you’ll want to unhook hoses and turn off water to outdoor spigots for example. Even though Monday morning is a forecast low of 34, there will be some outlying spots (especially North and West of St. Louis) that will dip below freezing. Then Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day for our first widespread freeze of the season.

A Chilly Halloween: Halloween will be a cold and windy one this year with highs only in the Mid 40s. The good news is that it will be dry. But plan to dress warmly for trick-or-treating as temps will drop into the 30s and the wind chill will be even colder.

