Boyfriend of deaf woman accused of hitting her, breaking her nose while she was driving

OVERLAND, Mo. (KMOV) - A man is accused of hitting his deaf girlfriend while she was driving, breaking her nose.

Marion Washington, 36, is charged with third-degree domestic assault. Police say the incident happened on October 21 while the woman was driving on Page Ave in Overland; Washington was a passenger.

Washington was trying to argue with her, police say. Even though the victim is deaf, she can read lips, but she ignored Washington to focus on the road. Washington got angry and allegedly hit her in the face. The victim then drove to the Breckinridge Hills Police Department to report what happened.

After the victim walked out of Breckinridge Hills PD, she found that Washington drove off. She was taken to a hospital, where doctors diagnosed her with a broken nose.

Washington was arrested on Thursday. He is being held on a $30,000 cash-only bond.

