St. Louis Police seek info on Dollar General robbery

St. Louis Police are asking the public's help in identifying a suspect who early Monday robbed a Dollar General Store at gunpoint.
St. Louis Police are asking the public’s help in identifying a suspect who early Monday robbed a Dollar General Store at gunpoint.(St. Louis Police photo)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 24 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis Police are asking the public’s help in identifying a suspect who robbed a Dollar General Store at gunpoint.

Police said in a social media post the unknown suspect purchased a prepaid card about 8:45 a.m. Monday at the store located at 6155 South Grand. When he could not activate the card, he asked for a refund. The cashier said a refund was not possible and the suspect pointed a gun at her and demanded all the money in the register.

Anyone with information is asked to contact St. Louis Regional Crimestoppers or First District Detectives at 314-444-0100.

