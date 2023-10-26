St. Louis has car theft problems

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Kia and Hyundai owners seem to be bearing the brunt of car thievery in the St. Louis Metro.

From busted windows to damaged steering columns, car thieves for several months now have been exploiting a vulnerability in the ignition system of some cars produced by both automakers.

The two carmakers earlier this year agreed to pay out $200 million in a class-action settlement.

Kia has an event planned 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 27-29 where owners can have the software upgraded. New models with push-button start are not affected by the vulnerability and no upgrade is needed. Hyundai sponsored a similar event last month.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.