Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

St. Louis has car theft problems

Kia and Hyundai owners seem to be bearing the brunt of car thievery in the St. Louis Metro.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 10:25 PM CDT
From busted windows to damaged steering columns, car thieves for several months now have been exploiting a vulnerability in the ignition system of some cars produced by both automakers.

The two carmakers earlier this year agreed to pay out $200 million in a class-action settlement.

Kia has an event planned 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 27-29 where owners can have the software upgraded. New models with push-button start are not affected by the vulnerability and no upgrade is needed. Hyundai sponsored a similar event last month.

