St. Louis County nonprofit executive accused of stealing millions from program that helps feed low-income school children

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- The executive director of a St. Louis County nonprofit was indicted Wednesday for allegations that she stole millions of dollars intended to feed low-income children in Missouri and used it for herself.

Connie Bobo, 44, of St. Charles, was indicted on three counts of wire fraud, three counts of aggravated identity theft, and two counts of obstruction of an official proceeding. Bobo is the executive director of New Heights Community Resource Center in Bridgeton, which accepted about $11 million from 2019 to 2022 that was supposed to provide meals to school children after school and during the summer.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri alleges Bobo and the nonprofit falsely claimed to have served at least three million meals to kids during the three-year span, most of it during the COVID-19 pandemic. Prosecutors allege New Heights Community Resource Center reported serving six million kids during that time while only purchasing enough food to serve around half that amount.

Prosecutors, who announced the indictment Thursday, allege Bobo used $4.3 million to buy a $1 million home for herself in Bridgeton, buy other homes for relatives in Bridgeton and St. Charles County, and put $2.2 million into a commercial real estate investment. She also bought “luxury goods” and gave almost $1.4 million to her romantic partner, the indictment alleges. Prosecutors claim her partner used some of that money to buy a Mercedes-Benz worth more than $200,000.

The New Heights Community Resource Center could not be reached by phone Thursday.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services(DHSS) provided the money to New Heights as part of the state’s Food and Nutrition Program for Children. A press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office said nonprofits are required by DHSS to show proper management and fiscal responsibility in using the money for the program, as well as submit budgets and management plans.

The indictment against Bobo alleges she submitted fake management plans and falsely claimed that three people were serving on the New Heights Board of Directors. Bobo submitted several annual management plans that falsely identified someone as being the president of the New Heights governing board, the court document states.

The indictment said Bobo also forged an invoice from a food vendor for a purchase of hundreds of gallons of milk.

New Heights was formed in 2011, Missouri Secretary of State records show. The state dissolved the nonprofit in December of 2022 for failure to file a registration report.

Bobo signed a contract with DHSS in 2017 to allow New Heights to get reimbursed for meals provided to kids. A DHSS spokesperson said Bobo participated in the Summer Food Service Program and Child and Adult Care Food Program. She was later terminated from both programs.

DHSS said federal waivers regarding program requirements were extended multiple times throughout the pandemic “with little accountability for sponsors.” After returning to in-person monitoring of programs following pandemic restrictions, DHSS has found more than $5 million in mismanagement from sponsors who utilized the waivers.

