Spectrum Athlete Spotlight: Jamarion Parker

By Joshua Robinson
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Jamarion Parker is a junior running back from Cardinal Ritter.

The four-star athlete is one of the top running backs in the nation and No. 2 in the state of Missouri, according to 24/7 Sports.

“It feels great,” Parker said. “I feel like it runs in me; it’s what I’m supposed to do. I’m supposed to show that I’m one of the best backs in the country.”

The six-foot 185 lbs back came to Cardinal Ritter and took off as a freshman, rushing for 243 yards and scoring four touchdowns, contributing towards leading his team to a district championship, earning over 12 offers, and earning First-Team All-District.

“I feel like we had great leaders to push me as I get older and help the underclassmen become one of the leaders when they get older,” Parker said.

Parker has been around the sport for a long time.

“Since I was young, I had big brothers playing it, so I was always around it. So I knew I was going to be good,” Parker said.

Near the end of his freshman year, Parker faced some adversity, including the lost of his brother who was a big role model to him. Parker also transferred schools and took a break from football during his sophomore year to focus on himself.

In 2023, Parker came back to Cardinal Ritter, being coached under Brennan Spain who’s been a big role model to him throughout his high school career.

“Off the field, I can say he made sure that I kept self-control, keep respect, made sure I carry myself as a young man,” Parker said. “I got plenty of role models who did that, but ever since my high school year, me playing for him, he made sure that I was good no matter what, he battled for me through anything, and just made sure that I was straight.”

“When you’re dealing with sports and everything, it’s a marathon, not a sprint.” Spain said. “So now he’s a junior, and the last two years, he’s definitely matured. He’s not the finished product yet, but he’s striding and heading in the right direction.”

This season, Parker came back to the team better than ever, rushing for 1,020 yards, scoring 11 touchdowns, and leading his team to 9-0 record.

“It feels great going back to an undefeated team. I knew we couldn’t be beat,” Parker said.

The power back also found a new college home, being verbally committed to the University of Arkansas.

“Arkansas built a bond with him, even during the tough times he endured last season. And he finally found somebody that truly loved him and was willing to help him, mold him, and shape him into a better student-athlete,” Spain said.

“I feel like it’s been a connection with them since my freshman year. Even when I wasn’t playing football they still made sure they kept in contact with me every time I went out there I loved the atmosphere,” Parker said. “It’s just the love out there, I love it.”

Parker looks to continue his run as one of the top players in the class of 2025 and also to be the best version of himself.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Blues

(St. Louis Blues)

Joel Hofer makes 27 saves in 1st career shutout as Blues blank Flames 3-0

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
Oskar Sundqvist had a goal and an assist and rookie Joel Hofer made 27 saves in his first career shutout as the St. Louis Blues beat the Calgary Flames 3-0 on Thursday night

City SC

St. Louis CITY SC celebrates after defeating San Jose to go 4-0 in its first four matches.

4 finalists for MLS Year-End awards from St. Louis CITY SC

Updated: Oct. 26, 2023 at 1:11 PM CDT
|
By KMOV Staff
Four finalists for the 2023 MLS Year-End awards are from St. Louis CITY SC.

Sports

SLUH football athlete Ryan Wingo commits to Texas

SLUH football athlete Ryan Wingo commits to Texas

Updated: Oct. 25, 2023 at 5:55 PM CDT

Cardinals

Reno’s infielder has All-Star grandfather; friends with Mike Trout

Cardinals claim infielder Buddy Kennedy from Oakland

Updated: Oct. 25, 2023 at 3:50 PM CDT
|
By Brenden Schaeffer
It’s among not the major moves Cardinals fans are seeking from this pivotal baseball off-season, but St. Louis did announce a transaction Wednesday to whet the appetite.

Latest News

Sports

Ryan Wingo scores as SLUH battles Cardinal Ritter.

SLUH 5-star wide receiver Ryan Wingo announces commitment to Texas

Updated: Oct. 25, 2023 at 12:18 PM CDT
|
By Lucas Sellem
Ryan Wingo, a 5-star wide receiver from St. Louis University High School, decided on Wednesday where he is going to play college football.

Local

St. Louis County Police to raise money for local wheelchair basketball team

St. Louis County Police to raise money for local wheelchair basketball team

Updated: Oct. 24, 2023 at 9:01 AM CDT
|
By Terry Cancila
The St. Louis County Police Department’s basketball team will have its hands full this Thursday when it squares off in a charity match against St. Louis’ nationally ranked youth wheelchair basketball team the Saint Louis Rolling Rams

Sports

Missouri running back Cody Schrader, left, drops the ball after scoring a touchdown during the...

Mizzou RB Cody Schrader earns SEC Offensive player of the week honors

Updated: Oct. 23, 2023 at 2:04 PM CDT
|
By Brenden Schaeffer
From a walk-on contributor to a team captain and starting running back during this current campaign, Missouri’s Cody Schrader is making his presence known as one of the best individual stories on a compelling Missouri team.

Sports

Missouri running back Cody Schrader exults in front of the crowd after they defeated South...

Mizzou climbs to No. 16 in AP Poll, kickoff time set for clash with No. 1 Georgia

Updated: Oct. 23, 2023 at 12:55 PM CDT
|
By Brenden Schaeffer
It’s one of the biggest opportunities for Missouri football in recent years, and Tiger fans in the St. Louis area will have the opportunity to catch it on KMOV.

Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes throws during the first half of an NFL football...

Mahomes throws for 424 yards and 4 TDs, Kelce has big day as Chiefs beat Chargers 31-17

Updated: Oct. 23, 2023 at 8:35 AM CDT
|
By The Associated Press
Patrick Mahomes also improved to 29-3 against teams from the AFC West, which Kansas City already leads by three games just seven weeks into the season.

Sports

Let’s Get Real with Blake Ahearn

Let’s Get Real with Blake Ahearn

Updated: Oct. 22, 2023 at 5:59 PM CDT
|
By Tamar Sher
Sports on 4′s Tamar Sher sat down with Blake Ahearn, St. Louis native and current assistant coach for the Memphis Grizzlies, ahead of the 2023 NBA season.