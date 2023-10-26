Surprise Squad
Southwest unveils new digital bag tracking service

Southwest Airlines is introducing a digital tracking service for luggage.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 12:16 PM CDT
(CNN) – Southwest customers can now track their bags through the carrier.

The airline says people can view the status of their checked bags on southwest.com and the mobile app.

It confirms when tags are printed and then when bags are loaded and unloaded from the aircraft.

Experts have recommended travelers use electronic tracking devices in their bags to make it easier to find lost luggage.

