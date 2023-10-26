Driver detained after fleeing the scene of a crash.

CREVE COEUR, Mo. (KMOV) - Police detained a subject after he allegedly showed a gun and then fled from the scene of an accident.

The suspect did not have a weapon when he was taken into custody and after an extensive search, a gun was not recovered. Authorities are urging the public that if they find a weapon, to not handle it themselves but to call police immediately.

The suspect is expected to be charged for leaving the scene of an accident. Both he and the other driver were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

The crash occurred near the intersection of Olive and Warson Thursday morning.

