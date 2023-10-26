Police: Convicted sex offender charged after missing teen found safe in Kirkwood

MONROE, N.C. (WBTV/KMOV) -- A convicted sex offender is facing charges after a missing 16-year-old was found safe in Kirkwood.

The 16-year-old was last seen leaving her Union County, North Carolina, home on October 13. She was reunited with her family after being found in Kirkwood Wednesday night, according to the Monroe, North Carolina, Police Department.

During a Thursday morning update, Monroe Police said authorities were called for a suspicious vehicle that was in a Lowe’s parking lot. In that vehicle was the driver, identified by investigators as Christopher James Porter, 30, and the 16-year-old, who was identified by her birth certificate.

Monroe Police Capt. Steve Morton said the 16-year-old told law enforcement that she had met Porter, a convicted sex offender, on anonymous social messaging apps, and the two had been in contact since July.

Porter took advantage of comments made by the teen about stress and wanting to run away and ultimately convinced her to do so, according to Morton’s Thursday update. The suspect then traveled from Oklahoma to Monroe to pick her up, police said.

In St. Louis County, Porter is charged with second-degree statutory rape, second-degree statutory sodomy, possession of child pornography and sexual exploitation of a minor. He has a prior for lewd and lascivious acts with a child under the age of 14.

