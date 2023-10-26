Medication to prevent RSV in babies can be hard to find in the Metro

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is issuing a health alert because of a limited supply of a long-acting monoclonal antibody immunization recommended to prevent the respiratory virus RSV.

In the Metro, that supply issue is being felt firsthand by some parents and doctors.

Erica Nulik is the mom to four-year-old and six-month-old twins.

“I wanna do everything possible to protect them,” Nulik said.

RSV is a major concern for Nulik and her babies, which is why she was hoping to get the monoclonal antibody treatment from her kids’ doctor.

“It would be $500 per vaccine, and the insurance was not going to cover it,” Nulik said. “They were not going to carry the vaccine in the office because they couldn’t guarantee how many people would be interested in it, and it only has a shelf-life for so long, so they wouldn’t know how much to order or if anybody would even want it. With having twins, I can’t spend $1,000.”

The monoclonal antibody medication is used to protect infants from the respiratory virus and was approved by the FDA over the summer.

Mercy pediatrician Dr. Heather Joyce said the medication reduces doctor visits and hospitalizations by about 80%.

“Everyone is trying to get stock in during the timing it needs to be given but is insurance is covering it so our patients don’t get a large bill,” Dr. Joyce said.

Dr. Joyce said this is something that can only be given during the RSV season and that’s one reason for the shortage.

The medication production is trying to catch up to the demand.

There are two dosages offered.

Dr. Joyce says the 50-milligrams is for newborns up to about 11 pounds.

The 100-milligram dose is for babies over 11 pounds and up to 8 months old.

“Most of our offices put in our order several weeks ago, hoping to get both,” Dr. Joyce said. “The manufacturer has been able to get more of the 50 milligram doses than the 100 milligram doses, and speaking with the manufacturer, it sounds like there’s gonna be a shortage throughout the season.”

Dr. Joyce said she’s seen more insurance companies start covering this as RSV season starts, even seeing the number of companies double in the last week.

Nulik is hoping her insurance will catch up so her babies can get the added level of protection.

“The second I hear them starting to cough, I’m looking at their chest to see if they’re wheezing or sucking in or if there’s anything more than just a common cold,” Nulik said.

Mercy is prioritizing high-risk babies first for the medication since there is a shorter supply.

Dr. Joyce is encouraging parents interested in the antibody treatment to call their pediatricians to see if they have the medication and if it’s being covered by their insurance.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.