Man convicted of killing retired St. Louis Police captain files appeal

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - More than three years after the killing of a retired police captain in The Ville neighborhood, the man sentenced to life in prison in his death is appealing his conviction.

Stephan D. Cannon, in a brief filed in the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, argues evidence was lacking when a jury in July 2022 found him guilty of first-degree murder, first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary and armed criminal action in the death of retired St. Louis Police Capt. David Dorn.

Dorn’s death happened early June 2, 2022 during the attempted robbery of Lee’s Pawn and Jewelry at 4100 block of Martin Luther King Drive. Dorn was reportedly responding to a burglar alarm at the business when he exited his car and fired a warning shot to disperse the crowd looting the business. After firing the shot, he was then shot and killed.

Surveillance footage showed several people illicitly entering and exiting the business the night Dorn was killed. The driver of a vehicle Cannon fled the scene in, Mark Jackson, was also charged in Dorn’s death. After testifying against Cannon, a murder charge against Jackson was dropped, and he was given a suspended sentence on several lesser charges.

Cannon, in the appeal, raises several challenges to the state’s evidence at his trial. He is asking the appellate court to reverse his conviction and order a new trial.

A tip to the anonymous crime reporting hotline managed by Crimestoppers should not have been allowed at trial as it was based on hearsay, the appellate brief filed by Cannon states. He also challenges a witness identification as unreliable and that a television found in his apartment allegedly taken from a pawn shop during the robbery could not be linked to the store or the crime.

Testimony of a detective who identified Cannon on surveillance footage is also being challenged by Cannon. The appeal also reads that the detective’s testimony was based on his opinions rather than facts backed by evidence.

