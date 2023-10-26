Living Well: Health experts raise alarms about dangerous social media trend

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Health experts at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital and the Missouri Poison Center say a dangerous social media trend is causing concerns.

Julie Weber is the director of the Missouri Poison Center at the hospital. She told First Alert 4 that she first learned of the Benadryl challenge in 2020, but there has been a recent resurgence that encourages teenagers to ingest the medication to try and get hallucinations from it. The concern, she said, is the amount of the medicine being taken.

“What is happening is it can lead to seizures and it can have effects upon the heart and cause coma or even possible death,” Weber explained.

Weber said there have been a number of deaths from the challenge, which is why they are trying to get the word out to parents.

“Some of the first signs could be drowsiness from it, it can cause them to feel drowsy or stumble or stagger, and then what happens is it leads to a much more deep sleep,” she said. “With teens, I always say if they are having habits of if they go to their room or area in the home and they are alone or not interacting with the family, that is a sign that there is something going on and they need to have these conversations.”

If parents see these unusual actions for missing medication, call the Missouri Poison Center immediately. A registered nurse will let you know if your child needs to go to the hospital or if it can be watched from home.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.