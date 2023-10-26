Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Living Well: Health experts raise alarms about dangerous social media trend

By KMOV Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 4:58 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Health experts at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital and the Missouri Poison Center say a dangerous social media trend is causing concerns.

Julie Weber is the director of the Missouri Poison Center at the hospital. She told First Alert 4 that she first learned of the Benadryl challenge in 2020, but there has been a recent resurgence that encourages teenagers to ingest the medication to try and get hallucinations from it. The concern, she said, is the amount of the medicine being taken.

“What is happening is it can lead to seizures and it can have effects upon the heart and cause coma or even possible death,” Weber explained.

Weber said there have been a number of deaths from the challenge, which is why they are trying to get the word out to parents.

“Some of the first signs could be drowsiness from it, it can cause them to feel drowsy or stumble or stagger, and then what happens is it leads to a much more deep sleep,” she said. “With teens, I always say if they are having habits of if they go to their room or area in the home and they are alone or not interacting with the family, that is a sign that there is something going on and they need to have these conversations.”

If parents see these unusual actions for missing medication, call the Missouri Poison Center immediately. A registered nurse will let you know if your child needs to go to the hospital or if it can be watched from home.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Collecting Cash for Child’s Funeral? First Alert 4 Investigates questions local panhandlers
Collecting Cash for Child’s Funeral? First Alert 4 Investigates questions local panhandlers
(Source: pexels.com)
Extras sought for movie to be shot in St. Louis
Police shot a 19-year-old suspect after an armed robbery at a gas station and a chase in St....
Suspect, 19, shot by officers after armed robbery, chase in Metro East overnight; 3 others at-large
Police investigation underway after children left behind following arrest at traffic stop in...
Police investigation underway after children left behind following arrest at traffic stop in Hazelwood
Gavin Potthast was charged with criminal sexual assault in Madison County.
St. Louis County police officer charged with criminal sexual assault in Madison County, Illinois

Latest News

Living Well: Health experts raise alarms about dangerous social media trend
Living Well: Dynamic Stretching with Taylor Holt
Living Well: Dynamic stretching
Living Well: Dynamic Stretching with Taylor Holt
Living Well: Dynamic Stretching with Taylor Holt
Living Well: Breast cancer awareness
Living Well: Breast cancer awareness