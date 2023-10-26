Foul South City odor catches attention of federal government

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A foul odor looming over St. Louis neighborhoods for years is finally getting the attention of the federal government.

“The thing we call ‘the smell’ and we’re not happy about it because it impacts our lives,” resident Kathleen Logan-Smith said.

Smith is also a part of the community group, Metro Air Task Force, created to help clean up a lingering bad smell in the air.

According to Congresswoman Cori Bush, the smell spans seven neighborhoods, bordering the I-55 corridor from Lafayette to Mount Pleasant. She wrote a letter to the EPA calling for action and described the smells as “acrid,” like burning iPhones or an electrical fire.

“I think Region 7 came because of Cori Bush asked them to pay attention,” Logan-Smith says.

On Wednesday, the Environmental Protection Agency came to Soulard to address the odor that has infiltrated their communities for years. The EPA held a historic first meeting to discuss an air monitoring plan to pinpoint the source of the smell.

“We sent out a mobile air monitoring vehicle throughout the City of St. Louis to identify if there are areas that we need to take a closer look at,” says Ben Washburn of EPA Region 7.

“Some of the people in the neighborhood have asthma reactions; their eyes water, their eyes burn, their throats closed. They don’t go out,” says Logan-Smith

Residents like her believe they know the smell is coming from a foreign company’s manufacturing plant across the river in Illinois.

“The hazardous waste incinerators in Sauget,” Logan-Smith says. When the smell is here, you know it.”

“We have identified several facilities for us to take a closer look at, says Washburn. We did conduct those inspections, and when those inspections are final, we will post those to the public.”

The EPA does not have a date when their investigation will be complete but hopes to provide answers to the public by next year.

They are urging anyone with complaints or concerns about the bad smell to report it to the St. Louis Regional Office at 314-416-2960.

