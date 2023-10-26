Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Foul South City odor catches attention of federal government

A foul odor looming over St. Louis neighborhoods for years is finally getting the attention of the federal government.
By Melanie Johnson
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 10:33 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A foul odor looming over St. Louis neighborhoods for years is finally getting the attention of the federal government.

“The thing we call ‘the smell’ and we’re not happy about it because it impacts our lives,” resident Kathleen Logan-Smith said.

Smith is also a part of the community group, Metro Air Task Force, created to help clean up a lingering bad smell in the air.

According to Congresswoman Cori Bush, the smell spans seven neighborhoods, bordering the I-55 corridor from Lafayette to Mount Pleasant. She wrote a letter to the EPA calling for action and described the smells as “acrid,” like burning iPhones or an electrical fire.

“I think Region 7 came because of Cori Bush asked them to pay attention,” Logan-Smith says.

On Wednesday, the Environmental Protection Agency came to Soulard to address the odor that has infiltrated their communities for years. The EPA held a historic first meeting to discuss an air monitoring plan to pinpoint the source of the smell.

“We sent out a mobile air monitoring vehicle throughout the City of St. Louis to identify if there are areas that we need to take a closer look at,” says Ben Washburn of EPA Region 7.

“Some of the people in the neighborhood have asthma reactions; their eyes water, their eyes burn, their throats closed. They don’t go out,” says Logan-Smith

Residents like her believe they know the smell is coming from a foreign company’s manufacturing plant across the river in Illinois.

“The hazardous waste incinerators in Sauget,” Logan-Smith says. When the smell is here, you know it.”

“We have identified several facilities for us to take a closer look at, says Washburn. We did conduct those inspections, and when those inspections are final, we will post those to the public.”

The EPA does not have a date when their investigation will be complete but hopes to provide answers to the public by next year.

They are urging anyone with complaints or concerns about the bad smell to report it to the St. Louis Regional Office at 314-416-2960.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: pexels.com)
Extras sought for movie to be shot in St. Louis
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Christopher Porter is facing charges in Missouri after a missing Monroe teen was found safe on...
Police: Convicted sex offender charged after missing teen found safe in Kirkwood
Money (generic)
St. Louis County nonprofit executive accused of stealing millions from program that helps feed low-income school children
Handcuffs image
Child shoots himself with corrections officer’s gun

Latest News

Gavin Potthast was charged with criminal sexual assault in Madison County.
St. Louis County police officer charged with criminal sexual assault in Madison County, Illinois
Kia is in St. Louis to install free anti-theft software upgrade
First Alert 4 Afternoon Update: October 27, 2023
Collecting Cash for Child’s Funeral? First Alert 4 Investigates questions local panhandlers
Collecting Cash for Child’s Funeral? First Alert 4 Investigates questions local panhandlers
Police investigation underway after children left behind following arrest at traffic stop in...
Police investigation underway after children left behind following arrest at traffic stop in Hazelwood