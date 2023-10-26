As Ford reaches tentative deal with UAW, GM workers in Wentzville hope end of strike is near

WENTZVILLE, Mo. (KMOV) - After more than six weeks on the picket lines, the end of a long autoworkers strike appears to be in sight.

Ford reached a tentative agreement with UAW employees on Wednesday. The deal included a 25-percent wage increase, cost of living adjustments, and other perks that the union expects other automakers to match in the next few days.

The agreement also allowed production to resume at Ford in advance of a vote.

GM workers like Jason Flauaus with the UAW Local 2250 hope to see a similar agreement that allows them to go back to their jobs.

“The devil’s in the details. We need more information before I’d vote for it. But we’re expecting something similar from GM,” Flaus said.

The six-week strike is now the longest since 1998 for the UAW. Flauaus acknowledged that it has been increasingly difficult. He said he and other workers are ready to go back to their jobs.

“We want the company to do well and our families to do well. Those things coincide,” he said.

The Wentzville community has been ready to see production starting up at the assembly plant again, too. Nick Guccione, the mayor of the town, said businesses like restaurants and stores have seemed quieter since the strike began. It will be several weeks before the financial impact to the town becomes clear.

Guccione also hoped that Ford’s deal would signal an agreement in the works with GM.

“I’m sure things will be back to normal in the near future, so I’m glad things are starting to trend back,” he said.

Following the Ford deal, GM and Stellantis both published statements indicating that they also hope to reach a deal with UAW soon.

