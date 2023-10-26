‘Fix the basics’: Residents say they want Rams money spent on police and street repair

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The general public got an idea of what other residents in the city of St. Louis want to do with the $250 million-plus of Rams settlement money after a Wednesday night Board of Aldermen Committee of the Whole meeting.

The key items involved fixing the streets and solving the city’s crime problem. That message was echoed by Southampton resident Betsy Garibay

“It’s almost like if you win the lottery - don’t book a cruise if your roof is leaking and your basement floods. Fix the basics,” said Garibay.

When Garibay is asked how she would spend some of the $255 million dollars, she wants the city to look good. She calls a St. Louis a “dirty city” and said the money could be spent fixing the streets and upgrading large buildings that visitors will notice.

“If every street you’re driving through you’re losing a tire in your rental car, it’s not good,” said Garibay.

Wednesday, city officials divvied out data on what residents are telling them. While leaders such as Board President Megan Green said they want a “generational impact,” residents responded the most to the statement “my car has been damaged by poorly made roads or streets”

42 percent of respondents said they’ve personally experienced this. Other challenges include student debt and 911 issues. In written comments, crime and public safety were number one.

“They have to pay the police officers what they’re worth,” said Garibay.

But some have more creative solutions.

“How do we create a community that is based off innovation?” said Justin Idleburg, Executive Director of Cabanne District CDC.

Idleburg works in the affordable housing space and says his West End neighborhood has never seen major investment. He wants to see solar power subsidized for low income families, city-wide high speed Wi-Fi and a new K-12 school on the West End that specializes in teaching kids STEM.

“That adds not only to the educational opportunities but also to the workforce opportunities,” said Idleburg.

Others in the meeting said paying for early childhood education for city residents would go a long way in growing the population back.

“Really need to focus on how we get families to stay and how we get families to come back,” said Matt Vitale.

“Because for infant care, it’s often the largest cost. And there’s really not a lot of help for families.”

While the ideas keep coming in, the Board of Aldermen will get to select what some of the city’s biggest challenges are. In December, residents can vote on what they want to see done to solve those problems and how the money can be used for those solutions.

