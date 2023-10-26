Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Extras sought for movie to be shot in St. Louis

(Source: pexels.com)
(Source: pexels.com)
By Stephanie Usery
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Background extras are needed for an upcoming movie shoot in St. Louis!

Adults are needed to be extras in the feature film “On Fire,” which is based on the book “On Fire: 7 Choices to Ignite a Radically Inspired Life” written by St. Louis native John O’Leary. The movie will feature John Corbett and Academy Award nominee William H. Macy. It is being directed by Sean McNamara.

Click here to sign up to be considered as an extra. Selected extras will be contacted between Oct. 27 and Dec. 6. Shooting will take place in St. Louis from Nov. 6 through Dec. 9.

